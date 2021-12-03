Karl Nehammer chosen as next Chancellor of Austria

On Friday, the leadership of the Austrian People’s Party, the ruling conservative party, picked Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as the party’s next leader and the country’s next Chancellor, according to a statement he released to the media.

Karl Nehammer is a 49-year-old former soldier. He has been the enforcer of recent party leader Sebastian Kurz’s hard line on immigration.

Mr Kurz said a day earlier he was resigning from politics, prompting his ally, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, to say he too would also step down.

“It is important to me as the new leader of the People’s Party that we hold our lines, that we say clearly what is necessary when it comes to the issue of migration and asylum, when it comes to the issue of security for people in our country,” the newly picked Chancellor stressed.

The new Chancellor also stated that he had chosen party official Magnus Brunner to be the next Finance Minister.

Magnus Brunner, currently a junior minister in the Environment Ministry, will succeed Gernot Blüemel, who also announced his resignation from politics.

Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, will return to his old post as Foreign Minister, Mr Nehammer stated during a press conference.