No confirmed cases of Omicron variant so far in Poland

"Six new samples from persons with a suspected Omicron infection are now being examined," Wojciech Andrusiewicz said on Friday.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

A Polish Health Ministry spokesman has said that no case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has yet been confirmed in Poland.

“We are being informed by our EU partners about where planes from Cape Town have landed. People with a suspected Omicron infection are often aboard these flights to Germany or the Netherlands, and other destinations,” he explained.

Data on the flights are sent to an international information system, which is used by Poland.

Andrusiewicz said that the Polish authorities “have been getting in touch” with people who have travelled from southern African countries and then took connecting flights in Europe.