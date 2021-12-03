Russian energy giant seizes control over country’s largest social network

Russian energy giant Gazprom seized control over VKontakte, the country’s largest social media network. Despite the company’s assurances that “VK” will remain fully independent of the country’s authorities, many consider this move to be a step towards increasing the Kremlin’s influence in the cybersphere.

VK, formerly known as Mail.Ru, controls not only the social media network, but also a number of other companies alongside it. The terms of the deal, which gives Gazprom control of more than 50 percent of the VK’s voting rights, have not yet been revealed.

“Gazprom-affiliated entities are effectively becoming VK’s controlling shareholders,” Vladimir Bespalov, VTB Capital analyst, said.

Boris Dobrodeev, the CEO of VK, announced on Friday that he would resign from the position as soon as the new CEO is appointed to replace him.

VKontakte, often called “Russian Facebook,” gathers nearly 100 million users, making it the country’s largest social network.