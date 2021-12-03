European conservative leaders to meet at Warsaw Summit

The leaders of a number of European conservative and right-wing parties will meet on Saturday in Warsaw..

Among the guests expected at the meeting, which will be hosted by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) and currently a deputy prime minister, are Santiago Abascala, leader of Spain’s Vox party, and Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister.

The summit is expected to be a further step on the road to building a right-wing bloc in European politics.

On the agenda will be EU affairs, including a debate on prospective reforms in EU institutions and cooperation talks.

According to PAP sources, the summit will also be attended by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The meeting is to end with the adoption of a joint declaration.