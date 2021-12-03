Belarusian services organise further provocations at PL-BY border

On Friday morning, the police published a video showing how the Polish services securing the border with Belarus are blinded by strobe light and lasers. These are further provocations of the Belarusian services aimed at Polish officers.

“In the evening, police officers intervening in connection with an attempt to cross the border between Opaka and Wólka Terechowska were dazzled by Belarusian officers with strobe lights and lasers,” the police reported on social media, publishing a 22-second video showing the incident.

Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for the Police of the Podlaskie province, said that this incident was accompanied by an attempt to cross the border. Some 80 police officers took part in the actions, as well as soldiers and Border Guard officers.

According to the services, there were 46 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border in the last 24 hours. Decisions to leave the territory of Poland were issued against 9 people.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been under increasing migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the region.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.