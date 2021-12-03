All medics, teachers, uniformed services should be vaccinated – minister

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

“At-risk groups” such as teachers, medics and police officers should receive mandatory Covid vaccinations, the health minister said on Friday.

Adam Niedzielski told the Polsat News television station on Friday that in his opinion it was needed because of the jobs they had and, in the case of the uniformed services, because of “the duties they perform.”

However, there was no need to include workers from retail the sector in this group, he said.

Niedzielski also announced that Poland had recorded 26,965 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 470 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning.

He also pointed out that he did not have any confirmed information that the omicron variant of the coronavirus was present in Poland.