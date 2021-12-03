Free Covid certificate app growing Increasingly popular

The Polish Health Ministry has said that over 825,000 people have already downloaded a free-of-charge Covid certificate scanner app.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish Health Ministry has said that over 825,000 people have already downloaded a free-of-charge Covid certificate scanner app.

The free-of-charge app, designed to scan and validate EU digital Covid-certificates, is owned by the Health Ministry and provided by Centrum e-Zdrowia (e-health centre -PAP).

“In all, 825,240 users have already downloaded the free Covid certificate scanner app, including 632,586 via the Android platform and 193,762 on the IOS platform,” Health Ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told PAP on Friday.