Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her most likely successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany’s 16 states to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries. They also agreed to pass legislation in the national parliament to make vaccination mandatory.

Eager to avoid lockdowns that could derail a fragile recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, they kept businesses open to the vaccinated population (69 percent) as well as those with proof of having recovered from COVID-19.

“The situation is very serious,” Chancellor Merkel said during a news conference with Mr Scholz. “The number of infections has stabilised, but on a far too high a level”.

She added that an ethics committee would be asked to draft legislation to make vaccination mandatory and the Bundestag would debate and vote on the disputed measure in February at the latest.

Authorities fear the fourth wave of COVID-19 risks overwhelming intensive care units. On Thursday it resulted in more than 73,000 new infections and 388 deaths.

Germany’s vaccination rate of just under 70 percent is around the EU average but lower than countries like Portugal and Ireland.

There have been signs that the curve showing new infections is starting to flatten. The seven-day incidence among 100,000 residents fell for the third consecutive day to 439.2.

Merkel, who hailed the restrictions as a necessary “national act of solidarity”, said that in regions where the 7-day incidence hits 350, steps such as closing nightclubs and music venues and limiting indoor events to 50 people would kick in.

Taming the virus will be a top priority for the new Chancellor, whose Social Democrats will govern along with the progressive Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Mr Scholz, who will probably take power next week, said Germany would seek to administer 30 million more jabs by Christmas.