COVID-19: 26,965 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 26,965 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,623,452 including 447,067 still active. The number of active cases increased from 445,617 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 470 new fatalities – 127 from COVID-19 alone and 343 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 85,126.

According to the ministry, 782,044 people are quarantined and 3,091,259 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 447,067 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday a total of 42,226,766 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,470,166 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,968 out of 2,653 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 264,582,385 coronavirus cases, 5,252,636 deaths and 238,600,833 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,716,825, India has the second most with 34,615,757 cases and Brazil third with 22,118,782.