US Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown

On Thursday, the Democrat-controlled US Senate passed a bill to fund the government through mid-February, averting the risk of a shutdown after overcoming a bid by some Republicans to delay the vote in a protest against vaccine mandates.

Republican Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Roger Marshall had earlier raised the possibility that the government could partially shut down over the weekend while the Senate moves slowly toward eventual passage.

However, over the past few days, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted there would be no government shutdown from congressional inaction. But he had to work through the day on Thursday to get his Republican lawmakers in line on a deal allowing quick passage of the funding bill.

The 69-28 vote leaves government funding at current levels through February 18 and gives Democratic President Joe Biden plenty of time to sign the measure before Friday midnight when funding was set to run out.

The Senate acted just hours after the House of Representatives approved the measure, by a vote of 221-212, with the support of only one Republican.

The emergency legislation is needed because Congress has not yet passed the 12 annual appropriations bills funding government activities for the fiscal year that began on October 1.

The fact the temporary spending bill extends funding into February suggested a victory for Republicans in closed-door negotiations. Democrats had pushed for a measure that would run into late January, while Republicans demanded a longer timeline leaving spending at levels agreed to when Republican Donald Trump was president.

Once enacted, the stopgap funding measure would give Democrats and Republicans nearly 12 weeks to resolve their differences over the annual appropriations bills totalling around USD 1.5 trillion that fund “discretionary” federal programmes for this fiscal year.

Still, the American Congress faces one more urgent deadline. The federal government is approaching its USD 28.9 trillion borrowing limit, which the Treasury Department estimated it could reach by December 15. Failure to extend or lift the limit in time could trigger an economic catastrophe.