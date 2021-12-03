We applied to EC for approval of ‘zero-VAT’ on food products: official

“We have applied to the European Commission (EC) for approval to reduce VAT on food to zero percent,” Piotr Patkowski, Deputy Minister of Finance, announced on Thursday. He also called on the opposition to influence the Commission in favour of reducing the tax.

When asked why the government did not decide to introduce the ‘zero-VAT’ on food products earlier, the official replied that when the government asked the EC for approval, it was always given a negative answer.

He pointed out that the Czech Republic, which decided in October to cut VAT on energy to zero, now has to explain itself to the Commission.

The deputy minister also called on the opposition to influence the EC in favour of reducing the tax.

On Thursday, the Sejm (Polish parliament’s lower house) held the first reading of the government’s bill amending the act on excise duty and the act on tax on retail sales.

The aim of the project is to reduce the excise duty rates on fuels and electricity for a period of five months and to reduce the fuel emission fee and exempt them from the retail sales tax. The project is part of the government’s anti-inflation programme.

The Sejm decided to send the draft for further work to the Public Finance Committee.