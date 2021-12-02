Presidents call for sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine on Thursday appealed to the international community for sanctions on Russia for its aggressive policy towards Ukraine.

In a joint statement signed after a Lublin Triangle meeting celebrating the 30th anniversary of Poland’s recognition of Ukraine as a state, Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nauseda and Volodymyr Zelensky voiced their support of an independent and territorially integral Ukraine, and appealed to Moscow to de-escalate its power policy towards the country.

The presidents pointed out that 30 years ago Poland and Lithuania were the first to recognise Ukrainian statehood, and noted that the decision “became an important milestone on the path towards full European unity.”

They also voiced support for Ukraine’s EU and Nato membership ambitions.

Duda, Nauseda and Zelensky also confirmed their united stand on the current migrant crisis on Poland’s and Lithuania’s borders with Belarus, and their willingness to work together towards its resolution. They also warned that the crisis is a direct threat to European security.

Poland and Lithuania have blamed the crisis on the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which they say is encouraging migrants to force their borders from Belarus in a move to destabilise the EU.

The presidents also praised their countries’ partnership ties, and voiced support for strengthening the EU’s energy security, expressing concern over the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which they called a security challenge for their region.