Polish MEP hopes Turów mine compromise to happen by end of year

“I hope that a compromise on the Turów mine will be reached by the end of the year,” said MEP Anna Zalewska (PiS) at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday, emphasising that both Poles and Czechs living in the region want this compromise.

On Thursday in Brussels, one of the topics of the meeting of the EP’s petition committee were petitions regarding the Turów mine including the Polish-Czech-German one in its defense, signed by 30,000 people.

“The meeting of the committee was held at the request of the socialists, who are clearly disturbed by the fact that there is silence around Turów, that the government is changing in the Czech Republic and that the negotiations are probably going in the right direction. Among other things, regarding the fact that the exploitation of Turów causes water shortages on the Czech side. I have repeated the arguments of the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management. I have confirmed that the concession until 2044 is legal,” pointed out Ms Zalewska.

“I hope that a compromise will be reached by the end of the year, the more that this hope is expressed by the inhabitants of the Czech and Polish side. A study was conducted there, in which almost 83 percent of Poles and Czechs say that they feel hostage to this conflict, that they want to live in friendship and also want to take advantage of the job opportunities in Turów,” she added.

It should be assumed that the new Czech government will respond to the Polish proposals for the Turów lignite mine, said Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa on Thursday in Brussels.

At the end of February, the Czech Republic filed a complaint against Poland regarding the expansion of the Turów mine to the CJEU together with a request to apply the so-called interim measures, i.e. an order to suspend production.

On May 21, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining at Turów until a substantive decision was made.

On September 20, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the EU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision, imposing a EUR 500,000 daily penalty on Poland for non-implementation of interim measures and failure to stop lignite mining at Turów.