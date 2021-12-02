British, Estonian troops to assist in Polish border crisis

Poland’s president has given his consent for British and Estonian troops to be present in Poland to support Polish forces in a migration crisis on the country’s eastern border with Belarus, the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) tweeted on Thursday.

Poland has been tackling migratory pressure at its border with Belarus since the spring, accusing Minsk’s Alexander Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the situation in retaliation for EU sanctions.

“President @Andrzej Duda issued a consent decision for a stay on Polish territory of soldiers of Great Britain and Estonia, to support the activities of the Polish army in the crisis at the eastern border of the EU and Nato,” Pawel Soloch wrote on Twitter. “We thank [UK flag] and [Estonian flag] for solidarity, political and military support!”

The BBN clarified on Twitter that, “in line with the decision of President @Andrzej Duda, components [UK flag] (of up to 155 soldiers) and [Estonian flag] (up to 150 soldiers) from 2.12 to 30.04 will carry out tasks related to engineering and reconnaissance support of an operation by Polish Armed Forces, conducted in the border zone.”

From December 1 to March 1, areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus, which had earlier been under a state of emergency, will be subject to restricted access with only local residents and businesspeople permitted.