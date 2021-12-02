You are here
Parliament rejects bill on life sentences for abortion doctors

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s Sejm, lower house of parliament, on Thursday rejected on the first reading a bill which called for life sentences for doctors who perform abortions.

The bill fell in a 48 to 361 vote with 12 abstentions.

Sponsored by the Pro-Right to Life Foundation, an anti-abortion group, the proposed bill classified abortion as homicide, and outlined sentences of five to 25 years in prison for the termination of a pregnancy.

The bill was proposed by a group of citizens and sent to parliament on October 28.


