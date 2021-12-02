International watchdog calls on Belarus to release human rights activists

Amnesty International has called on Belarusian authorities to immediately release the dozens of human rights activists who have been detained since a disputed presidential election in August 2020, and put an end to their “relentless persecution” of civil society groups.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, issued the plea on December 1 as Marfa Rabkova, a coordinator of the Vyasna Human Rights center faced new charges linked to “endangering national security” that could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

Over the past 18 months, she added, the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka “has effectively outlawed the country’s entire human rights community by imprisoning dozens of human rights activists under spurious charges, closing vast numbers of NGOs and arbitrarily detaining hundreds of peaceful protesters.”

Ms Rabkova has been held in pretrial detention since her arrest in September 2020 amid mass anti-Lukashenka demonstrations. She faced 13 charges, including calling for action that aims to damage national security. Ms Rabkova’s case “epitomizes the horrors currently faced by human rights defenders and the wider civil society in Belarus,” Ms Struthers said in a statement.

Seven other staff members from Vyasna have been arrested on “vaguely worded charges,” and two of them have been sentenced to prison following closed-door trials, Amnesty International informed.

Police in Belarus have been detaining members of the opposition and protesters after Lukashenko proclaimed himself the winner of the August 2020 election despite many claiming they were rigged.

The US, the EU, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenko as the winner of the vote, and imposed sanctions on him and his allies.