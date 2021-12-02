Warsaw police detain two Dutch fraudsters

Two citizens of the Netherlands face 10 years in prison after committing fraud as a result of which their victim lost EUR 300,000. The men were arrested by the Warsaw Police.

In recent days, policemen from the Warsaw Police detained two men suspected of fraud, counterfeiting money and an attempt to introduce counterfeit Euro banknotes into the market.

The fraud mechanism was based on the presentation of real banknotes, then handing over identical-looking bundles with real banknotes on the top and bottom and counterfeits in the middle.

The perpetrators were caught in one of the hotels in Warsaw, after a careful analysis of the information obtained by the police. The officers established that the two had already tricked a foreigner living in Poland for the amount of EUR 300,000. According to the findings of the uniformed services, the perpetrators, using the already proven method, planned to commit another crime. Criminal investigators also secured a travel bag with the contents of packages with banknotes.

The detainees are Dutch nationals aged 22 and 23. At the request of the police and the Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw Praga-South, the court placed them under pre-trial detention for a period of three months. They heard allegations of fraud and counterfeiting, for which they face up to 10 years in prison.