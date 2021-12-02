US, Russian ministers discuss Ukraine developments

During the opening session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov differed in their assessment of the situation in Ukraine. Earlier, both politicians talked “face to face” in the lobby.

“I am deeply concerned about the evidence that Russia will soon invade Ukraine. We call on Russia to withdraw its troops,” Mr Blinken said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State spoke about the issue at the summit of NATO foreign ministers in Riga. Kyiv estimates that about 100,000 Russian troops are stationed at the eastern border of Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State argued in Stockholm that “conflicts are resolved through politics.” He recalled that Russia is failing to fulfill its international obligations, promises and agreements, also with regard to Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov replied in his speech that “Russia is not planning an invasion,” and that “the troops are in place in response to increased activity of NATO troops.” He called on NATO not to expand further east, and announced that Moscow would soon present a proposal for a new European security pact.

The head of Swedish diplomacy, Ann Linde, and the host of the meeting, expressed the hope that the face-to-face talks between Blinken and Lavrov would allow “wording down”. “Dialogue is always better than attack,” she stated.

The ambition of Swedish diplomacy is to adopt a document which will contain a clause condemning the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia. According to the media, this may be difficult due to Russia’s resistance.

Comments in the Swedish press indicate that the case of Ukraine and Blinken’s meeting with Lavrov dominated the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. The head of Polish diplomacy, Zbigniew Rau, participated in the deliberations. According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two-day Ministerial Council in Stockholm is the culmination of Sweden’s presidency of the OSCE in 2021. In 2022, Poland will hold the chairmanship of the organisation.