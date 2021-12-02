World’s biggest gingerbread town opens in Gliwice

Using over 1.2 tonnes of gingerbread dough, 120kg of honey, 28kg of ground spices, 32kg of icing sugar and 312 eggs, the model town features 300 intricately and colourfully decorated houses, two moving chocolate trains, a Christmas tree decorated with coloured icing as well as Santa Claus and other characters.

The world’s biggest gingerbread town has opened today in the south of Poland.

Using over 1.2 tonnes of gingerbread dough, 120kg of honey, 28kg of ground spices, 32kg of icing sugar and 312 eggs, the model town in Gliwice features 300 intricately and colourfully decorated houses, two moving chocolate trains, a Christmas tree decorated with coloured icing as well as Santa Claus and other characters.

Alongside admiring the artistry, visitors will also get to experience the familiar smell of gingerbread smell of cinnamon, ginger and mixed spices.

Gliwice's gingerbread town is one of two created by miniature world and railway model specialists at Kolejkowo, with the second opened at the end of November in the Wrocław Sky Tower.

Slightly smaller, but still covering an impressively large 100 square metres, Wrocław's gingerbread town sees the sweet reconstruction of familiar city sights, including the characteristic outline of Wrocław city hall, church and the city's market square townhouses and even the city's famous gnomes featured alongside festive details.

Both gingerbread model towns took several months of painstaking work to prepare and both feature moving elements, including trains and other forms of transport, windmills and the Christmas star.

Jakub Paczyński, founder of Kolejkowo said: “To honour the traditional baker’s craft, we baked each element in big moulds and then cut out the required shape.

“The final effect is worth the enormous work we put in to creating the Gingerbread Towns.”

With Toruń being the Polish town most commonly associated with the earliest manufacture of gingerbread, the first mention of it was actually made in Lower Silesia.

Marcin Goetz from Wrocław bakery ‘Słodka Chatka’, who helped to create elements of the gingerbread towns, said: “The earliest mention of the tradition of baking gingerbread comes from the 7th of February 1293 from Lower Silesia. It is the oldest mention of gingerbread in Central Europe!

“The first mentions of Toruń gingerbread date from 1380, so Lower Silesian gingerbreads are nearly 90 years older.”

Speaking to Gazeta Wrocławska Goetz added: “There was a lot of work, so we got up early in the morning and we gingerbreaded, gingerbreaded and gingerbreaded.

“The sun set, the clock struck midnight, we fell flat into bed and from the morning we gingerbreaded again. It was a question of baking a large amount of a specific pattern of gingerbread.

“Later it had to pass into able hands which would colour it. But this was all preceded by an idea – a design by the creators of Kolejkowo.

“I am a maker of cake dough, but the idea, and what visitors will see, is the initiative of Kolejkowo.”

At the end of November Kolejkowo celebrated being one of 10 sites in Poland to be awarded a coveted 'Best Tourism Product of 2021' certificate from the Polish Tourism Organization.

The gingerbread towns in Gliwice and Wrocław will be open to visitors until the end of February 2022.