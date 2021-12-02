EU adopts fifth package of sanctions against Belarus

The Council of the European Union adopted another package of sanctions against Belarus on Thursday. The restrictions will be the fifth package of sanctions introduced by the European Council consisting of a ban on entry to the EU and an asset freeze.

Earlier reports provided by the Polish Press Agency show that the sanctions will apply to around 30 people and entities involved in repressions against Belarusian citizens and bringing migrants to Belarus. The sanctions will apply to, among others, Belavia Airlines.

The decision will probably be published in the EU’s official journal on Thursday, which will be equivalent to the entry of the sanctions into force.

“Poland was very active in the European Union forum, today the decision will be finalised and announced. The political decision was already made a few weeks ago, but naturally this list still had to be worked out,” deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said.

The EU has been introducing restrictive measures on Belarus since October 2020 in response to the “Belarusian authorities’ unacceptable violence against peaceful protesters, intimidation, arbitrary arrests and detentions, following the August 2020 presidential elections,” the European Council’s website states.

The last (fourth) package of sanctions introduced by the European Council, over enduring repression and the forced landing of a Ryanair flight, was decided on June 21, 2021. Those sanctions included a total of 166 individuals and 15 entities.