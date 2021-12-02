Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 3.4 pct in October – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent in October 2021, unchanged from September 2021, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

According to Eurostat, in October 2021, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, was at the level of 7.3 percent.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate in October 2021 fell to 5.5 percent from the 5.6 percent level recorded in the previous month.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.