Complaints filed by Poland and Hungary should be dismissed – EU official

An advocate general from Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) wrote in an opinion issued on Thursday that the court should throw out the complaints of Poland and Hungary concerning a mechianism linking EU funding to respect for the rule of law.

Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, an advocate general of the Court of Justice of the European Union, argued in the published document that the complaints by Hungary and Poland against the conditionality mechanism, which was introduced to protect the EU budget in the event of violations of the rule of law, should be dismissed.

To protect the EU budget against breaches in the implementation of jointly agreed rules and regulations, the conditionality mechanism allows the EU to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the breaches.