Complaints on conditionality mechanism should be dismissed: CJEU Advocate General

An advocate general from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) wrote in an opinion issued on Thursday that the court should dismiss the complaints of Poland and Hungary concerning a mechanism linking EU funding to respect for the rule of law.

As the CJEU’s statement reads, “the characterisation of the rule of law… satisfies the minimum requirements for clarity, precision and foreseeability required by the principle of legal certainty.”

“Member States are sufficiently aware of the obligations deriving from those principles, particularly when one considers that, for the most part, they have been developed by the case-law of the Court of Justice,” it continues.

“In those circumstances, the Advocate General proposes that the Court should dismiss the actions for annulment brought by Hungary and by Poland,” the statement concludes.

“Unfortunately, what we warned about a year ago is becoming a fact. The opinion of the Advocate General of the CJEU clearly seeks to sanction the extra-treaty conditionality mechanism,” Sebastian Kaleta, Polish deputy Justice Minister, wrote on social media, commenting on the matter.

“It was naive to trust EU institutions that they would be able to self-limit,” he stressed.

To “protect the EU budget against breaches in the implementation of jointly agreed rules and regulations,” the conditionality mechanism allows the EU to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the breaches.