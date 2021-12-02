Talks on NATO support at PL-BY border are ongoing: official

“There are preliminary talks so that, if necessary, NATO formations would support our uniformed services on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Piotr Ćwik, deputy head of the President’s office, announced on Thursday, commenting on the talks between Paweł Soloch, the head of the National Security Bureau and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“It seems that the president’s diplomatic offensive… led to the fact that in the international dimension… we managed to build a uniform assessment and support for our actions [on the Polish-Belarusian border],” he said, when asked on Polish Radio about the President Andrzej Duda’s actions on the international forum related to the matter.

Mr Ćwik assessed that the crisis on the border with Belarus is not humanitarian, but political, incited by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in order to destabilise the situation in both the EU and NATO.

In the context of building a border barrier, he emphasised that its purpose will not be separating Belarusians from Poles.

“The Belarusian people are not our opponent in this dispute,” he stressed, pointing out that it is dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka who is considered an enemy.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been under increasing migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the region.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.