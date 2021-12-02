Poland reports 27,356 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 502 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 27,356 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 502 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 29,064 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 21,550 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 21,332 recorded the day prior, including 1,862 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,603 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 713,321 people are under quarantine. So far 3,066,218 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 42,033,071 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,456,289 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.