Dep health min says ‘Covid Passport’ scheme being considered

Poland’s deputy health minister has said the possibility of introducing an obligatory Covid passport scheme was being “thought about intensely”.

Poland is in the grip of the fourth Covid wave, and on Thursday health officials reported 27,356 tests and 502 deaths.

Speaking on Polish Radio 1 Waldemer Kraska was asked about the possibility of a passport scheme, the deputy minister said that “any method that will make us go to vaccination points and be vaccinated is good”.

“Sometimes it is a bit like trying to force certain reactions,” he added. “From the beginning of the pandemic, we tried to convince people about vaccination, but as statistics show, this does not always work. I am very surprised.”

In response to the interviewer’s comment that the number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in Spain and Portugal, which both operate vaccination certificate schemes, is much smaller, Kraska replied by saying that “this is why we are thinking about it intensely, it may be that some decisions will be made.”

But he added that “for now it is in the sphere of our hopes and discussions”.

Kraska also appeared to suggest that the introduction of a compulsory certificate scheme might meet with resistance from the public.

“In Western Europe, despite the restrictions, this was also met with a huge response from people who are against it. It is not a good time for people go out on the streets to protest,” Kraska said.