World food prices climb to 10-year high: FAO

World food prices rose for a fourth straight month in November to reach a 10-year high, led by strong demand for wheat and dairy products, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s food price index which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 134.4 points last month compared with a revised 132.8 for October.

The November reading was the highest for the index since June 2011. On a year-on-year basis, the index was up 27.3 percent last month.

Agricultural commodity prices have risen steeply in the past year, driven by harvest setbacks and strong demand.

The FAO’s cereal price index rose by 3.1 percent in November from the previous month and was 23.2 percent higher than a year ago, with wheat prices hitting their highest level since May 2011.

FAO said wheat prices were supported by concerns about unseasonable rains in Australia and uncertainty over potential changes to export measures in Russia.

The dairy price index posted the largest monthly rise of 3.4 percent month to month. “Strong global import demand persisted for butter and milk powders as buyers sought to secure spot supplies in anticipation of tightening markets,” FAO stressed.

Global sugar prices rose 1.4 percent on the month and were up nearly 40 percent year-on-year. “The increase was primarily driven by higher ethanol prices,” FAO said.

However, the meat price index posted its fourth consecutive monthly decline, shedding 0.9 percent on the month, while world vegetable oil prices fell 0.3 percent on October levels, but international palm oil prices remained firm, FAO said.