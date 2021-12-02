Another participant of anti-Semitic march arrested

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A fourth person has been detained by police in connection with an anti-Semitic march in the city of Kalisz held last month.

Maciej Meler, spokesman of the District Prosecutor’s Office in west-central Ostrow Wielkopolski, told PAP that the 55-year-old man faces two charges. One concerns inciting hatred and violence as well as insulting a group of people on the basis of national and religious differences. The other relates to the illegal possession of ammunition and weapons.

“A search revealed at least 50 pieces of rim-fire ammunition and firearms of a Mauser-type system,” he said.

During the march in Kalisz on November 11, some participants carried banners with anti-Semitic slogans. They also burned a copy of the Kalisz Statute, a 13th-Century edict conferring rights and privileges on the city’s Jewish population.

The demonstration, organised by nationalist groups to mark Polish Independence Day (November 11), was criticised by Kalisz authorities, who filed charges against its organisers.

The march was also condemned by President Andrzej Duda, the Polish interior and foreign ministers and the Polish Episcopal Conference.

Three organisers of demonstration, Wojciech O., Piotr R., and Marcin O., were earlier charged by prosecutors with inciting hatred and initially put under the three-month arrest due to the fear of fraudulent proceedings on the part of suspects and because they were considered flight risks.

On Tuesday, the District Court changed the earlier decision of the lower court and applied police supervision of the three men.