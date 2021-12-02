Poland wants war reparations from Germany, they could reach USD 1 trillion

“Poland suffered enormous losses as a result of monstrous German crimes,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with the Polish daily “Super Express”. He assessed that the issue of reparations for World War II should finally be settled. The amount can reach up to USD 1 trillion (EUR 883 billion).

Recently “I signed the ordinance establishing the Institute for War Losses. We want all analyses that have been carried out so far thanks to the work of the Parliamentary Team, to be able to bring the adequate effect in the next few months,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Poland and Poles have had an unimaginably large amount of assets stolen. It is our duty to claim these losses, to stand up for this lost property,” he stressed.

“But it is not just about assets. We lost six million people. The sea of our mothers’ tears, the sea of our fathers’ blood. We lost our freedom, we lost our independence, we lost our chance for normal economic development. Free and independent Poland cannot simply move forward after such a hecatomb,” Prime Minister Morawiecki emphasised.

In 2017, a parliamentary commission was established to determine the damage caused to Poland during the war by Germany. Its chairman, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, announced the completion of works last year. However, the commission was asked to supplement the information. “The report will be ready by February,” the head of the government announced.

According to earlier Polish estimates, based on the inventory from 1946, plus interest, the damage amounted to approximately EUR 800 billion.

During World War II between four and six million Poles lost their lives. Thanks to a new research institute, Poland wants to justify its compensation claims for damages caused by the German occupier during World War II and to close the topic of reparations once and for all.