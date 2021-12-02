COVID-19: 27,356 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 27,356 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,596,491 including 445,617 still active. The number of active cases increased from 436,456 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 502 new fatalities – 171 from COVID-19 alone and 331 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 84,656.

According to the ministry, 713,321 people are quarantined and 3,066,218 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 445,617 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 42,033,071 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,456,289 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,862 out of 2,603 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 263,862,851 coronavirus cases, 5,244,607 deaths and 238,203,546 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,573,122, India has the second most with 34,606,541 cases and Brazil third with 22,105,872.