Russia provides Belarus with S-400 missile system

There is already one Russian S-400 missile system in Belarus for training purposes, Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said on Wednesday in an interview with the Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya. According to him, it is not a training version, but a “combat system”.

“We created a facility, we are conducting training. Russia delivered the S-400 for it. Training is in progress, etc.,” Mr Lukashenka said in the interview quoted by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) on Wednesday.

“I want to ask the President of Russia to keep this system here,” the Belarusian leader added.

The S-400 Triumf is a Russian anti-aircraft and anti-missile mobile system.

The Belarusian dictator has grown increasingly close to Russia since huge protests erupted last year following the rigged Belarusian presidential election. Since then hundreds of Belarusian oppositionists have been imprisoned, including Polish minority leaders.