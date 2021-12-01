Poland criticises EC’s extended asylum deadline idea for border crisis

Andrzej Sadoś told PAP on Wednesday that the proposal was "counterproductive," as easier access to asylum threatened to attract more migrants to the Polish border.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s ambassador to the EU has criticised the European Commission’s idea to extend asylum application deadlines as an interim measure in a prolonged migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Andrzej Sadoś told PAP on Wednesday that the proposal was “counterproductive,” as easier access to asylum threatened to attract more migrants to the Polish border. He added that the EC conception was the exact opposite of Poland’s earlier suggestions for Brussels to suspend asylum applications altogether until the crisis is resolved.

“Poland is surprised… the Commission has adopted a solution that is exactly contrary to what we suggested… the possibility to suspend asylum applications…, not extend application deadlines,” Sadoś said.

On Wednesday, the EC proposed a package of temporary measures in a bid to ease the Polish-Belarusian stand-off over West-bound migrants grouped on their common border, including the extension of asylum application deadlines.