Space race gaining pace: US, Russia, and China shoot for the stars

China could become the leader in space if it continues to develop its capabilities at the current pace. The US, which has been at the front of this race for decades, is scrambling to avoid this possibility.

While it is the major events that hit the news regarding the space race constantly taking place between the US, China and Russia, behind the scenes the battle is a daily one. According to some estimates, China could be set to overtake the US as the supreme power in space by 2030.

China and Russia are reported to consistently engage in space activities that teeter between intelligence ops and blatant attacks.

US satellites are constantly hit with lasers, cyberattacks and radio frequency jammers. China is working on a ground-based arsenal to fight battles in space and is reported to be well ahead of Russia in its space capabilities. For China, getting a leg up on US capabilities would mean being able to limit the intelligence the US gets from satellites, for example, which was how the Uyghur Muslim work camps were revealed to the world.

China will soon be able to literally observe the far reaches of the earth and put out satellites into space two times as fast as the US. The Biden administration is looking to talk with China on international norms regarding the space race, but China is said not to want to have a meaningful conversation.

In turn, Russia reports that the story is different, after the US accused Moscow of conducting a dangerous anti-satellite missile test in November, one of those “Sputnik” events that ended up making the news.

Meanwhile, the US is forming units like the Space Rapid Capabilities Office and the Space Development Agency so as to quicken the formation of space assets.

Last month, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said an upcoming moon landing with humans is set for 2025, while China is building a space station in low Earth orbit and is working toward a human landing on the moon, and experts say this could be possible within the next three to eight years.