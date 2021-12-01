Details of new Medical Fund revealed

PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the new Medical Fund would be based on four pillars: sub-funds for modernisation of healthcare facilities, development of preventive medicine, strategic infrastructure and a therapeutic innovation sub-fund.

PM Morawiecki said the first pillar of the new fund is dedicated to the modernisation of healthcare facilities. “One of its main aims is more effective healthcare for senior citizens,” he stated.

He went on to say that “the second pillar is a sub-fund for the development of preventive medicine.”

The third pillar is a sub-fund for strategic infrastructure, which is intended to serve the development of medicines and medical development in many fields. Meanwhile, the fourth pillar is a sub-fund for therapeutic innovation.

“We want our health service to not only make use of the benefits of medicines from all over the world but also for us to be not merely a recipient but also a donor of the most modern medical solutions,” he said.

He added that in order for people to rely ever more on the health service, the government was primarily developing its financing, which he said was being strengthened through the government’s hallmark Polish New Deal programme.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the new fund would ensure comprehensive support for the healthcare system, while some money would be “earmarked for modern medical technology related to rare diseases.”

In turn, President Andrzej Duda said that soon almost PLN 2 bn (EUR 430 mln) from the Medical Fund would go towards a programme to modernise and develop hospitals and paediatric wards.

The president stressed that the fund’s creation was a response to calls from society for resources “aimed at supporting the possibility of operational treatment of Polish children beyond the country’s borders, especially in situations when various medical procedures are not conducted here.”

The Act on the Medical Fund was created on the initiative of the president. Andrzej Duda signed it in October 2020. According to the act, at least PLN 4 bn (EUR 860 mln) of additional funds are to be allocated annually to the health care fund.