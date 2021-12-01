Russia has no right to seek guarantees against NATO’s eastward expansion: Kyiv

Russia has no right to block Kyiv’s closer ties with the NATO military alliance and any security guarantees that Moscow might seek from the West would be illegitimate, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday.

He also said it was an open question how tough possible European Union sanctions would be on Russia if Moscow launched a new attack on Ukraine, but said that a deterrence package to ward Russia off such a move was going in the right direction.

Mr Kuleba said Europe faced a critical moment and Russia was trying to shift the blame onto Ukraine.

“I would like again to officially state that Ukraine does not plan any military offensive in Donbas. This is Russian propaganda nonsense in order to cover up Russia’s own preparations for a potential attack.”

During the Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga that took place on Wednesday, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, urged Russia to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border, warning that a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any imposed until now.

Mr Blinken was speaking in the Latvian capital Riga after conferring with foreign ministers from NATO and Ukraine on how to respond to what Kyiv says is a Russian build-up of more than 90,000 troops near its border. The Kremlin said Russia could not take any steps to de-escalate because of a large concentration of Ukrainian forces close to the border.

Russia has blunted the impact of sanctions imposed over its invasion of Crimea by reducing its borrowings on foreign financial markets and maintaining large currency and gold reserves.

But the West has more potential leverage now if it were to target the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, through which Russia is keen to start pumping gas as soon as it gets the green light from a German regulator.

Tug-of-war

Ukraine has centuries of shared history with Russia and Moscow keenly resents its westward tilt since a pro-Russian president was ousted in a revolution in 2014. Its current aspiration to join both the European Union and NATO have made it the main flashpoint in Russia’s deteriorating relations with the West.

Russia constantly denies aggressive intent in the current crisis and says it is responding to threatening behaviour by NATO and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted serious negotiations with the US and its allies to extract legal guarantees that would rule out any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment of weapons systems close to Russian territory.

A day earlier, the Kremlin leader said Russia was ready with a newly tested hypersonic weapon in case NATO crossed its “red lines” and deployed missiles in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken then told a news conference that “the idea that Ukraine represents a threat to Russia would be a bad joke if things weren’t so serious. NATO itself is a defensive alliance, we’re not a threat to Russia.” At the same time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejected accusations the alliance was provoking Moscow with military exercises in the Black Sea.

Russia said it had started regular winter military drills in its southern military district, parts of which border Ukraine, and that 10,000 troops had relocated to training grounds across the huge area. Its ally Belarus has also announced joint military drills with Russia on the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said direct talks with Moscow were needed to end the war in the east, which Kyiv says has killed more than 14,000 people.

“We must tell the truth, that we will not be able to stop the war without direct negotiations with Russia, and today this has already been recognised by all, all external partners,” Mr Zelensky told his parliament.