Poland to start child vaccinations against Covid on Dec 13

Waldemar Kraska told the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday that vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds would commence in Poland on December 13.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Polish children aged 5-11 will start receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine shots from December 13, a deputy health minister has said.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11. However, the dose for the youngest group will be reduced three times compared to people aged 12 and over.

Waldemar Kraska told the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday that vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds would commence in Poland on December 13.

“We plan that by that day dedicated vaccines (for this age group – PAP) will be delivered,” he said.

Kraska also said that that mass, free of charge Covid testing would be introduced in Poland, mainly for those who are at risk of being infected due to their professional duties.