FM calls on NATO to firmly declare readiness to ensure its members’ security

The Alliance must send a clear signal that no aggression is acceptable and that it is ready to take decisive deterrence and defence measures to ensure the safety of its members, said Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau at the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs ministers in Riga, Latvia.

The ministers agreed that in view of Russia’s aggressive attitude, it is necessary to maintain the unity and solidarity of the entire Alliance.

One of the main topics of the talks was the current challenges for the security of NATO and the Euro-Atlantic area in connection with the increased activity of Russian troops near Ukraine, as well as the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Minister’s spokesman Łukasz Jasina stressed that the meeting was also an opportunity to reflect on the new strategic concept and to consult on the preparations for next year’s NATO summit in Madrid.

Mr Jasina noted that NATO chiefs of diplomacy met with their Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts to assure them of NATO’s support for both countries and to discuss joint actions in the face of the tense situation in Eastern Europe.

“The allies also discussed the conclusions drawn from NATO’s involvement in Afghanistan and the current situation in the Western Balkans. The last session was also attended by the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden and the EU High Representative,” the FM spokesman stated in a press release.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Rau held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the UK, Spain, Sweden and Iceland.