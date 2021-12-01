COVID-19: Poland launches child vaccinations starting December 13

Polish children aged 5-11 will start receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine shots from December 13, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska has said.

“We plan that by that day dedicated vaccines for this age group will be delivered,” Mr Kraska said.

The deputy minister also said that that mass, free of charge COVID testing would be introduced in Poland, mainly for those who are at risk of being infected due to their professional duties

Last week, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11. However, the dose for the youngest group will be one-third of a dose administered to people aged 12 and over.