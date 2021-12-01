Russian military drills start near Ukraine and in annexed Crimea

Russian forces, amassing about 10,000 troops, have begun their regular Southern Military District training. The exercise is taking place in Crimea, a region of Ukraine annexed by Russia which is bordering Donbas, Volgograd Oblast, and in Ingushetia, a Russian republic located in the North Caucasus.

According to Russia’s Minister of Defence, Sergey Shoygu, the drills, which involve motorised infantry units, will take place on over 30 training grounds in at least six different regions.

NATO, the United States, and Ukraine have been raising the alarm about a possible new Russian attack, as Russia has been moving more troops towards the borders of Ukraine.

“The situation in and around Ukraine remains fluid and unpredictable. There is no certainty about Russia’s intentions. (…) We stand united in our aim to deter Russia from any further aggressive actions. We call on Russia to be transparent, de-escalate and reduce tensions. Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price,” said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General.

Moreover, some NATO officials say the migration crisis taking place on the Poland-Belarus border is being used as a smokescreen for these activities.

Russia dismisses all these allegations; the country says it can move its troops around on its own territory as it sees fit. The country also accused Ukraine of festering the conflict in Donbas, by deploying half of its army to the eastern region of Ukraine taken by separatists.