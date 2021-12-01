Russia wants guarantees NATO will not be expanded to East

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would insist in talks with the US and NATO to develop agreements that would preclude the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance eastwards and deploy “weapons systems” to Russia’s borders.

“Our diplomacy faces the primary task of achieving strong, solid and long-term security guarantees,” Mr Putin said at a ceremony for accepting credentials from foreign ambassadors.

He proposed that Western countries “start substantive talks on this topic.” He stressed that Russia wanted these security guarantees to have a legal form and not be “oral declarations,” which, in his opinion, Western countries had not previously complied with.

“We do not want any special conditions for ourselves. We understand that any arrangements should take into account the interests of Russia and all Euro-Atlantic states,” President Putin said.

He declared that Russia “is interested in building constructive cooperation in building equal international cooperation.”