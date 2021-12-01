Wróblewski painting most expensive piece of art ever sold in Poland after going for staggering 13.44 million PLN

Entitled ‘Two Married Women’, the painting by Andrzej Wróblewski which was sold at Warsaw-based art auction house DESA Unicum, is both the most expensive painting ever sold in Poland and the most expensive overall artwork ever sold on the Polish market.

A painting by prominent post-WWII artist Andrzej Wróblewski has been sold for an eye-watering PLN 13.44 million, making it both the most expensive painting ever sold in Poland and the most expensive overall artwork ever sold on the Polish market.

Entitled ‘Two Married Women’, the painting sold on Tuesday 30th November at Warsaw-based art auction house DESA Unicum, is one of the most important artworks of Polish post-war art and was the second in a series on ‘Societal Contrasts’.

The painting depicts two contrasting women with different values and of different levels of wealth, one an elegantly dressed woman holding a small black dog with a bow and the other, a working-class woman proudly holding an undressed baby in her arms.

On the reverse of the painting is the sketch for another painting entitled ‘Youth Rally in West Berlin’, which Wróblewski completed in 1951.

Born in Vilnius, then part of Poland, in 1927, Wróblewski is the author of over 150 paintings, of which his most prized are completed in a style somewhere between abstraction and figurativism.

Juliusz Windorbski, president of DESA Unicum said: “The Post-War and Contemporary Art auction confirms the enormous interest which modern art continues to enjoy. The turnaround at this sale reached close to PLN 32 million, so a value over 30 percent of the turnover in all auctions of post-war art last year, which reached over PLN 100 million and provided us with an over 50 percent share in this key segment of the art market.”

The previous two records for art sales were Wojciech Fangor’s ‘M22’, which was the most expensive painting sold in December 2020 at PLN 7.2 million and more recently in October 2021, Magdalena Abakanowicz’s “Crowd III”, consisting of 50 statues, which, until now, was the most expensive artwork ever sold, at PLN 13.2 million.

The previous two records for art sales were Wojciech Fangor's 'M22' (top) which was the most expensive painting sold in December 2020 at PLN 7.2 million and Magdalena Abakanowicz's "Crowd III", which sold for PLN 13.2 million in October 2021.

A total of 45 artworks were sold in Tuesday’s sale with artworks from the most respected artists working after WWII including works by Stanisław Fijałkowski, Jan Tarasin, Erny Rosenstein, Jerzy Nowosielski, Tomasz Ciecierski, Józef Hałas, Tadeusz Kantor and Edward Dwurnik.

Individual records were also set for Edward Dwurnik’s ‘Baikal’, Jan Dobkowski’s ‘Okeanida from Delos’ and Roman Opałka’s ‘Detail 407817 – 434714’ all of which became the most expensive works sold to date in the case of each respective artist.