Rock Rachon: Migratory pressure on Polish-Belarusian border

The attacks of migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border have not ceased. As pointed out by the services, the aggression among them keeps increasing and is constantly being fueled by the Belarusian regime. The ongoing migratory pressure on the border was the main topic of discussion in the most recent episode of TVP World’s Rock Rachon.

Rock Rachon: Gerasimov doctrine and Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy

The crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border continues as new waves of migrants keep trying to force their way into Poland, encouraged by Alyaksandr…

see more

The programme’s guests were David Engels, Valery Kavaleuski and Matthew Tyrmand.

Professor David Engels is a Belgian historian, author and senior analyst at the Western Institute in Poznań, Western Poland.

When asked about the differences between official statements of the EU governments and the main western-media narrative concerning the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, he answered that the reasons are ideological.

“The West is not really sure whom it dislikes most, if it is Poland and Hungary or if it is the union between Russia and Belarus,” he said, pointing out that the EU feels obliged to help Poland as it is a Member State, but still considers the country in contrary to the Union’s “principle of openness.”

Valery Kavaleuski is a Representative on Foreign Affairs of the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya.

“We think that this is a deliberate attack by Alyaksandr Lukashenka on the European Union for its principle position in supporting Belarusian pursuit of freedom,” he said, assessing the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border.

He pointed out that the Belarusian dictator also seeks attention due to not being reasoned with as most European countries do not consider him the rightful president.

The last guest on the show was Matthew Tyrmand who is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.