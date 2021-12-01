Poland reports 29,064 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 570 deaths

You are here
Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 29,064 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 570 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 19,074 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 21,332 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 21,172 recorded the day prior, including 1,870 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,523 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 631,843 people are under quarantine. So far 3,048,528 people have recovered. 


