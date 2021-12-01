Belarusian defense attache summoned over border incident – minister

The incident took place in Terespol, a town in eastern Poland on the border with Belarus, wrote Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, on Twitter.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

The Belarusian defence attache has been summoned to Poland’s Ministry of Defence after searchlights installed on the border were apparently shot out by Belarusian forces using air guns.

“The provocations of the Belarusian special services are absolutely unacceptable,” he pointed out and added that the attache had been called to provide an explanation for the incident.

Earlier, the ministry had reported that “lighting masts set up by soldiers from the Polish Army… were fired at.”

It added that “several searchlights were destroyed by shots fired from pneumatic weapons.”

Photos of the damage were also included in the post.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants from the Belarusian side of the border for several months now. Some entry attempts by large groups of migrants have been well-organised, often with the aid of Belarusian security services.

Poland, other EU members and the United States have accused the Belarus of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the EU.