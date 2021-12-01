COVID-19: 29,064 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 29,064 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,569,137 including 436,456 still active. The number of active cases increased from 418,027 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 570 new fatalities – 161 from COVID-19 alone and 409 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 84,153.

According to the ministry, 631,843 people are quarantined and 3,048,528 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 436,456 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical issues, the ministry has not yet published Wednesday’s data regarding vaccination.

As of Tuesday a total of 41,675,389 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,418,316 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,870 out of 2,523 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 263,165,453 coronavirus cases, 5,235,904 deaths and 237,704,868 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 49,428,913, India has the second most with 34,596,776 cases and Brazil third with 22,094,459.