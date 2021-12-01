Belarusian services fire pneumatic weapons at lighting masts on border

Belarusian officers fired pneumatic weapons at lighting masts set up by soldiers of the Polish Army on the border with Belarus, the Defence Ministry announced. The incident took place near the town of Terespol in Eastern Poland. The masts were destroyed.

“The provocations by the Belarusian services are absolutely unacceptable,” wrote the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, referring to the pneumatic weapons that had been fired at lighting masts near Terespol.

He added that the Belarusian Defence Attaché will be summoned to the Ministry of National Defence to provide explanations regarding the incident.

The masts are located in some areas along the border. “These special masts with power generators illuminate this border zone,” said deputy Defence Minister, Wojciech Skurkiewicz.

Over the last 24 hours, there were 102 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, the Border Guard informed. Five people were served with orders to leave the territory of Poland.

Several groups of foreigners tried to get into Poland, including the section protected by the police station in Mielnik (Eastern Poland). Since the beginning of the year the Border Guard has recorded nearly 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.