Poland’s manufacturing PMI up m/m in November

Poland’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 points in November 2021 from 53.8 points in October, economic researcher IHS Markit reported on Wednesday.

The PMI growth was supported by increased production and new orders, while problems with labour and recruitment led to a small drop in employment, Markit said.

A restricted supply of resources and higher price pressures weakened Polish manufacturers’ optimism, the researcher added.

Poland’s industrial production increased for the tenth month in a row and the pace of expansion has increased, Markit observed.

The growth resulted from an increase in new orders, but only from domestic customers, owing to stronger demand, according to Markit.

A PMI above 50 represents an expansion in manufacturing when compared to the previous month. A PMI reading under 50 indicates a contraction.