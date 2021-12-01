Polish PM calls current geopolitical situation in Europe ‘serious’

In an interview with “Super Express” daily tabloid, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the current situation in Europe “serious with several risks all at once.” He mentioned Russia’s military strengthening around Ukraine, and energy attacks on Ukraine and Moldova as well as the uncertain situation in the Western Balkans.

“To this must be added the huge fluctuations in the energy markets related to gas prices, and price manipulations by Gazprom. And on top of all this, a massive campaign of fake news, lies and manipulation as well as hacker attacks by the Russian side should be imposed. It all creates a situation of great uncertainty,” he said.

Prime Minister Morawiecki noted that in the hybrid war with Belarus, Poland has NATO’s complete backing, however, will not be using external forces due to the sufficient activity of the Border Guard, Police, Army and Territorial Army. He acknowledged that sending migrants back to their home country was a huge success.

The regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka has changed its approach after realising Poland has international backing. “Lukashenka immediately changed his tactics and does not attack border crossings in broad daylight, but does so at night at twenty-something points at the same time,” Mr Morawiecki explained. He recalled that Poland was building a wall on the border with Belarus to protect its border, which is also the EU’s border.

In the interview, the Polish Prime Minister talked about the government’s intentions to weaken the impact of inflation on the everyday lives of Poles. “It is worth knowing that it was largely triggered by high commodity prices and Russian gas price manipulations by Gazprom. It also came to us through the high prices of CO2 emission allowances,” he said.

The PM declared that he will propose the end of speculations on the market of carbon dioxide emission rights, so that only energy-intensive entities would be able to trade them.







Mr Morawiecki said that high inflation is also a result of the government’s actions to save businesses that were in danger due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talked about the possibility for employers to require COVID-19 certificates at the workplace, an idea which is now being discussed by a parliamentary work group. He also voiced his support for vaccinations for all, including children. Mr Morawiecki also discussed the idea of obligatory jabs for healthcare providers.