Polish Air Force took over supervision of Baltic Air Policing NATO mission

On Tuesday Polish aviators piloting four F-16 fighter jets took over the supervision of the airspace of the Baltic states for four months in the Baltic Air Policing NATO mission. The Polish Air Force officially took over this mission from the Danes during a ceremony at the base in Šiauliai (northern Lithuania), the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced.

Polish military contingent set to start air policing mission in Iceland

Poland will send four fighter aircraft and 140 military personnel to Iceland on Wednesday, as part of the NATO Air Policing Mission, a military…

see more

“For the tenth time, soldiers of the Polish Air Force, who actively contribute in ensuring security in the region, will take part in the NATO air patrol in the Baltic countries,” a statement by the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said.

The Polish Military Contingent “Orlik 10” consists of approximately 150 soldiers and employees, equipped with four F-16 planes. The contingent will be stationed at the Lithuanian air base in Šiauliai.

Polish airmen will be supported by Belgians piloting Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, stationed in Estonia at the Amari air base.

The main objective of the Baltic Air Policing mission is to patrol the airspace over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which do not have their own fighter aviation. The mission was put in place in 2004 after the aforementioned countries joined NATO.

The Baltic Air Policing mission is also tasked with counteracting violations of the airspace by Russian aviation and monitoring the movement of military aircraft of the Russian Federation.