Lukashenka recognises Crimea as Russian territory

The Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka has officially recognised Crimea as Russian territory. This decision comes amidst increased cooperation between Belarus and Russia and western fears of future integration of Belarus into the Russian Federation.

In an interview with Dmitry Kiselov, Alyaksandr Lukashenka stated that Crimea is legally a Russian-owned territory.

“I have already said that Crimea is de facto Russian,” he stated.

He also said any visit he makes to the peninsula would signal Minsk’s recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia, and that he was awaiting an invitation from Moscow to visit, Russian news agency RIA reported.

The Ukrainian Crimean peninsula was invaded and annexed by the Russian army in 2014, which began the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s words are especially worrying given the ongoing migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border and the amassing of Russian troops near the border of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Mr Lukashenka said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to locate nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems are deployed to neighbouring Poland.

Until now, Belarus has not recognised Crimea as Russian. Ukraine and most of the international community still finds the Crimean Republic to be part of Ukraine. The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol are recognised as Russian only by Afghanistan, Cuba, Nicaragua, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela.

The Minsk leader has grown increasingly close to Russia since huge protests erupted last year following an election in which he claimed victory but which his opponents say was rigged.

Mr Lukashenka then received financial and political backing from Moscow and found an ally amid the wave of sanctions imposed on Belarusian authorities following the protests’ brutal suppression.